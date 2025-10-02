Those people included an influencer, a journalist, a medic and an MP from Spain.
Sam Leason told Checkpoint last week that boats that were part of the flotilla had been attacked by drones.
“I think nine boats got hit by bombs and other liquids ... flammable liquids. I think 12 different things were dropped on nine different boats ... It was red alert, all crazy, it was a pretty scary time.”
Leason said he was taking part in the flotilla because children were being bombed in Gaza and the New Zealand Government wasn’t doing enough to deter Israel.
He was scared, but noted it did not compare to what Gazans were enduring on a daily basis.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that a New Zealand-born Melbourne-based GP named Bianca Webb-Pullman was sailing with the flotilla.