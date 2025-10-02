Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Gaza flotilla supporters gather outside Winston Peters’ Auckland home to protest

RNZ
3 mins to read

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters' home was the target of Gaza protesters on Thursday. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters' home was the target of Gaza protesters on Thursday. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Protesters gathered outside Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ home in Auckland in support of those on board the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Several New Zealanders were on board ships taking part in the flotilla, some of whom were detained by Israel when nearing Gaza in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The flotilla involving

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save