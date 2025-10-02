Messages had been written on the footpath in chalk, including the names of some of the New Zealanders on the flotilla.

Samuel Leason, one of the three Kiwis reported to be with the roughly 45-vessel Global Sumud Flotilla.

Police officers could also be seen.

Peters’ office declined to comment.

Adi Leason, whose son Sam was among those detained, told RNZ’s Midday Report they were immensely proud.

“I think Samuel has indicated that he is prepared to take his struggle and his witness to sort of another level and stay in jail as, I guess, a silent witness.”

Police attend protest

A police spokesperson told RNZ that officers responded to a protest at 6.52pm on Thursday evening.

They said about 30 people had gathered outside an Auckland property and police staff monitored protest activity.

The spokesperson said Auckland Council noise control officers attended on two occasions and found noise levels had exceeded acceptable standards.

“The group lowered the noise levels on both occasions, before dispersing without further issue at around 10pm.”

RNZ has had contact with three of the New Zealanders on board the flotilla.

Last month, Youssef Sammour told Saturday Morning that he had been involved in two similar flotilla missions before being involved in this one.

Sammour said he was hopeful that boats from the flotilla would make it to Gaza, given how many people were involved.

He said he was on a 12m sailing yacht with six others.

Those people included an influencer, a journalist, a medic and an MP from Spain.

Sam Leason told Checkpoint last week that boats that were part of the flotilla had been attacked by drones.

“I think nine boats got hit by bombs and other liquids ... flammable liquids. I think 12 different things were dropped on nine different boats ... It was red alert, all crazy, it was a pretty scary time.”

Leason said he was taking part in the flotilla because children were being bombed in Gaza and the New Zealand Government wasn’t doing enough to deter Israel.

He was scared, but noted it did not compare to what Gazans were enduring on a daily basis.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that a New Zealand-born Melbourne-based GP named Bianca Webb-Pullman was sailing with the flotilla.

Rana Hamida on RNZ in 2019

In 2019, Rana Hamida spoke to RNZ’s Afternoons about her and her family’s journey to New Zealand.

Hamida said she was a Palestinian born in Syria. She moved when war broke out in the city of Aleppo.

“It was getting really intense in there, and at one point the building next to us where we were living got bombed.”

After that, she said, her family moved to Damascus, then to Egypt.

She arrived in New Zealand in 2013.

She said it was important for people to speak about their experiences for others to understand what was happening in other places.

Hamida told Afternoons that she did modelling, dancing and played music.

– RNZ