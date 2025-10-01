Reports suggest the flotilla headed to Gaza has been intercepted by Israel. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand foreign affairs officials are contacting their counterparts in Israel in light of reports three New Zealanders are aboard a flotilla headed to Gaza which has been intercepted by Israel’s Navy.

Samuel Leason, one of the three Kiwis reported to be with the roughly 45-vessel Global Sumud Flotilla, today posted a video on social media claiming he had been “kidnapped” by Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was aware the Israeli Navy had begun to intercept the flotilla and officials based in the Turkish capital of Ankara had contacted Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs “on the provision of consular services to New Zealanders on board the flotilla, and our expectations in that regard, should that be requested by any of the participants”.

“The safety of New Zealanders is paramount,” the ministry said.

“We expect any New Zealanders in the flotilla to be treated in a manner consistent with international law and have communicated this directly to Israel several times.”