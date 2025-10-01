While the ministry wouldn’t comment on individual cases for privacy reasons, it said “practical consular advice” had been given to groups in touch with New Zealanders involved in the flotilla.
It reiterated New Zealand’s advisory not to travel to Gaza amid Israel’s offensive.
“The advisory explicitly warns New Zealanders against any attempt to enter Gaza by sea in breach of Israeli navy restrictions, including participation in flotillas to deliver aid.”
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the flotilla’s interception reinforced the Government’s advice not to travel to Gaza.
“That’s why we say, ‘Do not travel to Gaza’,[it’s] been a pretty clear explanation for a long period of time.”
He said the Government expected any New Zealanders to be handled by Israel officials in accordance with international law.
The Global Sumud Flotilla – about 45 vessels carrying activists and politicians, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg – left Spain last month aiming to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory, where the United Nations says famine has set in.
“Around 8.30pm Gaza time [8.30am NZT], several vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, including the Alma, Sirius and Adara, were illegally intercepted and boarded by Israeli occupation forces in international waters,” the flotilla said.
“Beyond the confirmed interceptions, livestreams and communications with several other vessels have been lost.”
– Additional reporting: AFP
