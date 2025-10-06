Advertisement
Winston Peters calls out ‘violent, hate-filled’ alleged window attack on his home

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
A window at Winston Peters' home has been shattered. Photo / Supplied, NZH

Winston Peters says a window at his Auckland home has been smashed, leaving shards of glass shattered all over his dog.

Peters blasted whoever may have smashed the window on social media this evening, claiming the act was done by a “disgusting coward”.

This comes after outside his home in support of those on board the Global Sumud Flotilla last week.

