“Police recognise the right to lawful protest, however we will not condone protest action where property is damaged,” Patel said.

“Police continue to urge protestors to remain within the bounds of the law, especially in residential areas.”

Peters blasted whoever may have smashed the window on social media yesterday evening, saying the act was perpetrated by a “disgusting coward”.

It follows the gathering of protestors outside his home over the weekend in support of those on board the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Peters revealed on X that his home had been vandalised in a “violent, hate-filled” incident.

“A disgusting coward has gone to my home and smashed a window,” he said in his social media post.

Glass was shattered all over our dog. He also left a sign on the front door.

“I wasn’t home. But my partner and a guest were. This is truly gutless.”

The Herald understands the attack was carried out with a crowbar.

Peters said it was the “type of violent hate-filled behaviour we warned about in the past few days about the radical left”, although at this stage it’s unclear who is responsible.

“When we have protesters, political bloggers and MPs alike encouraging this behaviour, posting politicians’ home addresses online, and acting with pure ignorance and extremism, this is the result.”

Peters said New Zealanders should be “deeply concerned” about where the country was going.

Police last night told the Herald they were called about 5.40pm to St Mary’s Bay after a report of wilful damage.

“The offender had left the scene, and was not immediately able to be located. Inquiries are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.

The attack has been condemned by Labour leader Chris Hipkins, who called it “totally unacceptable”.

“MPs’ homes are not the place to protest. No matter the cause, political violence is never ok and should be condemned,” he posted to X.

“Free speech is healthy in a democracy, political violence is not.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also weighed in, calling it a “disgrace”.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the vandalism this evening at the home of Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters,” he wrote.

“Nothing justifies someone in public life having their home targeted and their family intimidated.”

Last week, in response to protests outside his home, Peters said New Zealand had one of the most tolerant democracies in the world, and people had every right to express their views.

“But with that comes the responsibility to be a decent person and respect the places and times when you can exercise those rights,” he said on X.

