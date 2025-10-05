Samuel Leason, one of the three Kiwis reported to be with the roughly 45-vessel Global Sumud Flotilla, has been allegedly roughed up while in detention.

The father of a Kiwi teen detained in Israel who had been part of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla claims his son has been roughed up and mistreated.

Adi Leason, the father of Samuel Leason, said British diplomats had spoken with his son and relayed that, “as expected”, he had not been treated well.

“The British got diplomats in and managed to get to visit and see some of the flotilla participants, and they found Samuel and spoke to him, checked on his wellbeing, his health,” Adi said.

“He had been roughed up, treated badly, as expected. He’s in a horrible environment.”

Samuel Leason was on board one of the boats in the flotilla, which was intercepted by Israel as it approached Gaza, attempting to break the Israeli naval blockade.