He is in detention alongside two other New Zealanders who were also on board the flotilla.
Adi told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge that “with any luck”, his son will be deported via a chartered flight to London within the next few days.
When he returns home, he’d be met with a big hug from his family, who were “going to celebrate a young man following his conscience”.
Adi said that the British consulate passed on a message from Samuel to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), which made its way to his parents, which was: “When I get home, can I have nachos?”
Samuel’s compassion, concern and awareness drew him to the cause, Adi said.
“You take the side of the underdog and the dispossessed and the crushed, rather than take the side of those committing war crimes and genocide.”