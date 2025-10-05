Advertisement
Kiwi teen Samuel Leason detained by Israel allegedly ‘roughed up, treated badly’, claims dad

Samuel Leason, one of the three Kiwis reported to be with the roughly 45-vessel Global Sumud Flotilla, has been allegedly roughed up while in detention.

The father of a Kiwi teen detained in Israel who had been part of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla claims his son has been roughed up and mistreated.

Adi Leason, the father of Samuel Leason, said British diplomats had spoken with his son and relayed that, “as expected”, he had

