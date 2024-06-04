Former Shortland Street actor Will Alexander is protesting the Government's support of Israel's war in Gaza. Video / Will Alexander

Former Shortland Street actor Will Alexander has ended his hunger strike over the war in Gaza after going without food for 19 days.

Alexander stopped eating on May 18, and issued three demands - that the Government restart and double its funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), pull Kiwi troops from the Red Sea and stop New Zealand high-tech company Rakon from supplying components for use in Israeli weapons.

One week ago, after 12 days without food, the former actor-turned-teacher had lost more than 10kg and said he was feeling “pretty shaky and dizzy” but was still feeling positive.

Today, he told the Herald he had lost 13kg overall.

Former Shortland Street Actor, Will Alexander at Christchurch City Council on Wednesday. Photo / George Heard

He said in a statement last night he had been contacted by people from Palestine pleading with him to eat as his health had deteriorated.

“They were standing there in the rubble with a sign with my name on it and they sent their love but asked me to stop. Enough people have lost their lives. Enough people have been damaged.”

The Palestinian Solidarity Network Aotearoa - of which Alexander is a member - has also released footage of Palestinians including some from Gaza asking for Alexander to stop the hunger strike.

Alexander said it would be “very convenient” for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for pro-Palestine actors to starve to death.

“I have decided it is better to live for a cause than to die for one. I’ll continue to stand up for ending the genocide in Gaza.”

Alexander’s doctor informed him he was putting his health at great risk. She said after one week of starvation he ran the risk of heart damage.

“She told me although she understood the importance of this cause ... she recommended I stop,” Alexander said.

Will Alexander says he's received confirmation the Government will resume funding UNRWA, although when and how much is unclear.

Alexander said he considered the hunger strike successful.

He said he had received a text from one of Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ “people” confirming UNRWA would be funded. Although when and how much funding had not been confirmed, Alexander saw the confirmation as a “huge win” and the result of a massive team effort from people lobbying Parliament and MPs.

Alexander and the New Zealand Palestine Solidarity Network national chair John Minto are attending a Christchurch City Council meeting this morning. They’re asking the council to request that the Government resumes funding to UNRWA and investigates Rakon.