Actor Will Alexander is striking against the Government's actions in the Israel Gaza war.

Ex-Shortland Street actor Will Alexander has lost more than 10kg on his pro-Palestine hunger strike in just 12 days - and is showing no sign of stopping.

Alexander has been on a zero-calorie diet, consuming only water.

“To be honest, I’m feeling pretty shaky and dizzy when I stand up but, yeah, positive overall,” the Christchurch local said.

He described the hunger as “pretty persistent” in the first 3-4 days. Since then, the intensity has decreased.

“It sort of feels like the hunger has plateaued and is no longer increasing … my body’s sort of, I don’t know, giving up on telling me it’s hungry,” he said.

“Now is not the time to stop, because the New Zealand people are starting to realise that our Government’s response is inadequate.”

Alexanders’ strike began on May 18 over the Government’s actions regarding the ongoing war in Gaza.

He posted an online video vowing to continue his strike until the government “stops supporting the war in Gaza”. One of his demands is for New Zealand company Rakon to “stop supplying components for weapons used by Israel”.

On Tuesday, Alexander, along with the Palestine Collective, protested outside Rakon offices in Mt Wellington, Auckland.

The group wanted to draw attention to their concerns regarding the alleged involvement of Rakon in supplying the US with weapon components deployed by Israel.

The protest started at 9am and continued through to 5pm.

“Rakon sells crystal oscillators to the United States and there’s a probability that they end up in weapons that are then sent to Israel.

“I’m calling for them to halt all international exports until the New Zealand Government is satisfied that none of those components are ending up in weapons used by Israel,” Alexander said.

Last Thursday, Rakon was scheduled for a meeting with Alexander. According to a statement from the Palestine Collective, it was “cancelled with no explanation” from the company.

“So, they’re not really engaging with what they’re being accused of, which I think is really telling,” Alexander said.

Alexander is now holding out for a statement - from both Rakon and the Government this week - meeting his demands. Until then, his strike continues.