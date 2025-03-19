Cryptosporidiosis is a disease caused by a microscopic parasite called Cryptosporidium. Image / CDC

National Public Health Service medical health officer Dr Craig Thornley said typically Wellington would see less than half that number in a year.

He said he was also worried there was more of the parasite spreading in the community that was not being reported.

“We think that there may well be more people in the community with the illness because not everybody who gets unwell gets to see a doctor and then gets tested. So we’re concerned that there may be more cryptosporidiosis out there ... What we’re seeing is likely to be the tip of the iceberg,” Thornley said.

He said 16 of the cases have either used swimming pools themselves or lived with a household contact that has used a swimming pool before they became sick.

Thornley said the parasite spread very easily and advised people to thoroughly wash hands before and after using the toilet and before cooking.

“The crypto bug is not well killed off by normal hand sanitiser so soap and water is best. The crypto bug stays around for a while, so don’t use swimming pools or splash pads or any other aquatic facilities for two weeks after diarrhoea has stopped.

“And if you’re looking after kids and tamariki and taking them to the swimming pool, get them to go to the toilet beforehand and to wash their hands. Where possible, get them to shower before going into the water ... and they need to be in proper swim nappies before they get into the water,” Thornley said.

He also advised anyone who may have the bug to stay away from early childhood centres and school until symptom-free for 48 hours.

Thornley said it was important for those with cryptosporidiosis, especially children, to keep hydrated.

He said if symptoms persisted or if people were concerned for a household contact, they should call a GP or Healthline.

ManySign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.