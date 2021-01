Fleur's Place is a favoured haunt of celebrity chef Rick Stein, with owner Fleur Sullivan recognised internationally for her dishes. Photo / File

Fire crews attended to a small explosion believed to have been caused by a gas canister at an Otago restaurant.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a crew was called in to check the incident at Fleur's Place in Moeraki at about 7.30am on Friday.

Shift manager Alex Norris said there was no fire, no injuries and no damage.

Fleur's Place is a favoured haunt of celebrity chef Rick Stein, with owner Fleur Sullivan recognised internationally for her dishes.