Gangland book extract: How Head Hunter Brownie Harding ruled Northland meth lab

12 minutes to read

Police officers covertly broke into Brownie Harding's meth lab in Northland to plant audio devices and photograph the manufacturing equipment. Photo / Supplied

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

In an exclusive extract from his new book Gangland: The Evolution of NZ's Underworld, Herald reporter Jared Savage goes inside the covert investigation which smashed an unparalleled methamphetamine factory in Northland.

No one lived in

