South Auckland gangs reach agreement after spate of shootings

Armed police officers at the scene of a shooting incident in Bairds Rd, Otara, on November 23. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Two rival South Auckland gangs have come to an agreement to end a spate of violence after five recent shooting incidents in the area.

Inspector Wendy Spiller, Area Commander for Counties Manukau East Police, said she understood an agreement was reached between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen.

However, their investigation into the earlier shootings in the Ōtara area continue.

"Police, like our community, have no tolerance for gun violence and we will hold any persons responsible to account for their actions with regards to firearms offences.

"We are continuing to work with our community and partners going forward."

The shootings had left some Ōtara residents on edge while others were frustrated at crime again dragging their neighbourhood's name down.

Police earlier confirmed all of the shootings were linked and involved "an organised crime group".

It led to an increased police presence in the suburb with officers in the streets carrying firearms last week.

The Tribesmen were set up in Ōtara in the 1980s and a generation later, the Killer Beez.

The latter was initially a feeder gang for the Tribesmen, but in recent years tensions flared between the two.