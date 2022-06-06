The house on Mirage Place, Beach Haven was targeted just after 5am Saturday. Video / Hayden Woodward

The turf war between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs shows no sign of abating, with three suspected arsons and another shooting in the past 48 hours.

The tit-for-tat feud appears to have spread south of Auckland, with one of the suspicious fires at the Tribesmen gang pad in the Bay of Plenty town of Murupara in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Killer Beez and the Tribesmen have been at war for the past few months. Photo / File

Murupara was one of the original chapters of the Tribesmen, along with Ōtara in Manukau where much of the ongoing violence with the Killer Beez has occurred.

As well as the Murupara fire, an Ōtara property in Berrett Place linked to the Tribesmen was damaged in a suspected arson overnight.

A third property, on Friedlanders Rd in Manurewa linked to the Killer Beez, also caught fire last night in what investigators consider to be suspicious circumstances.

Police are also investigating a drive-by shooting in nearby Clover Park, also believed to be linked to the going feud between the rival gangs.

The Tribesmen are in the middle of a turf war with the Killer Beez. Photo / File

One police source commented to the Herald that there was "no sign this is going to be resolved any time soon".

The latest fires and shootings come four days after the police announced 19 people have been arrested and charged for firearms and drugs offending as part of the police investigation into the unlawful gang activity across Auckland, known as Operation Dairyland.