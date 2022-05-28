A gang feud has spilled into Auckland suburbs with police attending at least a dozen incidents in recent days involving firearms. Video / Hayden Woodward / NZ Herald

28 May, 2022 05:48 AM 3 minutes to read

A gang feud has spilled into Auckland suburbs with police attending at least a dozen incidents in recent days involving firearms. Video / Hayden Woodward / NZ Herald

A house shot at during a night of terror when gang tensions escalated in Auckland this week is one of two hit overnight by fires police are describing as suspicious.

No one was hurt in the fires on Caspar Rd, in Papatoetoe, and Hercules Drive, in Henderson, and scene examinations are taking place at both homes today, a police spokeswoman said.

"Thankfully no one was injured in either incident … there is nothing to suggest the incidents are connected at this stage of the investigation and inquiries remain ongoing."



Police wouldn't confirm if the incidents were gang-related, but the Caspar Rd home was among those targeted in a series of shooting incidents this week.

There have been a string of gang-related shootings in Auckland this week, including at Vina Place in Massey overnight Tuesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The firearm incidents have been described by police as gang-related and come after tensions between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs spilled into Auckland suburbs.

Earlier today police laid 10 charges relating to firearms, drugs and bail offences against seven people. Four firearms and 250 rounds of ammunition were also recovered as part of what has been dubbed Operation Dairylands.

The first of the overnight fire incidents occurred at the Hercules Drive, Henderson, home just after 10pm on Friday.

Fire damage to a home in Hercules Drive, Henderson. The fire is being treated as suspicious by police. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Firefighters were called at 10.07pm, Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager Jordan Barnett said.

The house was on fire when five appliances and a support vehicle arrived nine minutes later. Firefighters remained at the scene until 1am.

The second incident occurred in Caspar Rd, Papatoetoe, just before 8am.

Fire and Emergency were told at 7.46am a house was on fire, but when two appliances arrived eight minutes later there was no fire showing, Barnett said.

He wouldn't comment further on the fires.

The police operation already under way, Operation Dairylands, is to disrupt and hold to account gang activity, Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said earlier today.

Police attended at least a dozen incidents this week involving firearms.

As a series of tit-for-tat drive-by shootings ramped up, homes across southern and western Auckland were left peppered with bullet holes.

In one incident, at least 44 shots were allegedly fired at a house.

Rogers said the public could expect enforcement action to continue.

"The gang members involved in this violence continue to show a blatant disregard for the safety of people going about their lawful business.

"Police have no tolerance for this brazen violence that has played out in recent days."



• Anyone with information about others illegally in possession of firearms should contact police by calling 105, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.