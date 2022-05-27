Netflix will add a warning card for the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things. Photo / Netflix

Netflix will add a warning for the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things, after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

According to Variety, the disclaimer will appear for US viewers when the series drops on Friday.

"We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago," the warning card reads, the outlet reports.

"But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of Episode 1 distressing.

"We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

The streaming service will also edit the description of the first episode with a content warning for "graphic violence involving children" and "disturbing images".

Last week, Netflix released an eight-minute sneak peak of Stranger Things before its Season 4 Vol 1 premiere.

The first episode opens with a flashback scene that depicts a massacre.

The scene features Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) who used her telekinetic powers to kill people in the Hawkins laboratory, including children.

Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from Season 3 of Stranger Things. Photo / Netflix

The move comes after 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. The suspect was shot dead by police.

The incident marked the deadliest school shootings in the US since the murders at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 where 20 schoolchildren and six adults were killed.

• The new season of Stranger Things will be split into two parts. Volume 1 will be launched on Netflix from Friday and Volume 2 will be released on July 1.