Overnight drive-by shooting in Manurewa. Video / Dean Purcell

A house and sleepout on a Manurewa street have been left riddled with bullet holes after a gang-related shooting overnight.

Police cars lined Gibbs Rd today and the property next to the Manurewa AFC was cordoned off while officers examined the scene.

At least 20 bullet holes could be seen in the walls and windows of the house and in a sleepout made from a metal container.

Neighbours said the property was a gang house. Gang members, some wearing King Cobra patches, were gathered on the street outside the police cordon before moving to the football club field nearby.

Police cordon off the end of Gibbs Rd in Manurewa. Photo / Dean Purcell

King Cobra gang members gathered outside the police cordon. Photo / Dean Purcell

Officers declined to comment but said a statement would be released later in the day.

Bullet holes at the scene of the shooting on Gibbs Road, Manurewa. Photo / Dean Purcell

Residents of the street said they hadn't heard anything last night but one man had been told by police this morning that there had been a shooting at the property. He did not believe anyone had been hurt.

The incident had left him feeling unsafe, and he wondered if he should be moving his young family away from the area.

But he said he had lived on the street for five years and never had any problems with the people living in the house.

"Sometimes they're standing out at the gate and wave their hand at us … I don't know what's happening on that side of their life, but other than that, they're friendly.

"All the other people [on this street], you can ask them and I think they'll say they're friendly."

