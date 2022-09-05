Further arrest made in Christchurch Mongols MC gang blackmail case

The 28-year-old helped blackmail the victim out of tens of thousands of dollars by use of threats against the victim's young children. Photo / NZME

Police have charged a second person in relation to alleged blackmail offences where a person's partner and young children were threatened in order for the offenders to gain tens of thousands of dollars.

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with being a party to the offence of blackmail and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on September 8.

Detective inspector Scott Anderson said the charge related to an event detailed in a police media release last month, in which a 36-year-old patched Mongol gang member was arrested, also on blackmail charges.

He was also charged with offering to supply class A and B controlled drugs and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Police allege that on multiple occasions between May and June 2022, the man made threats toward "the victim's partner and young children".

As a result of the threats, the victim transferred tens of thousands of dollars into the woman's bank account.

"Organised criminal groups often use intimidation tactics to extort money from members of the public and raise revenue. Anyone who assists gangs in their offending can expect to be held to account," Anderson said.

This arrest comes after police arrested a 25-year-old woman last month for conspiring to commit commercial burglaries with the same patched member of the Mongols.