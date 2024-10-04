Civil Defence has been reminding all motorists in the area to keep off the roads.
“We request people only travel if absolutely necessary,” said a spokesperson.
Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan is also encouraging locals to “stay home”.
“You don’t have to go out, just stay at home. Right across the Clutha Delta, which takes in numerous catchments, everything is awash,” he said.
Emergency Management Otago group controller Matt Alley said they have urged people to adhere to road closures after reports of people driving through them.
”We’re getting a lot of reports of people taking risks, driving through closures,” he told Newstalk ZB.
”You’re just creating additional headaches for response staff who need to focus their efforts elsewhere.”
Clutha declared a state of emergency after the state highway closure north of Milton overwhelmed the town’s services.
“Between the fact that utes were driving through State Highway 1 that was closed and the fact that the welfare was under pressure we had no option but to declare [a state of emergency],” said Cadogan.
Cadogan said with more rain forecast for this evening, locals should stay where they’re safe.
“Please – the next 12 hours as all rivers are rising, it’s a good time to put your feet up in front of the fire and put faith in the Civil Defence ... we’ll get there,” he said.