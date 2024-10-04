More than 80 people were forced to flee their homes overnight and Fire and Emergency responded to 34 flood-related callouts overnight. Video / NZ Herald

Frustration is growing at motorists ignoring repeated warnings to stay off the roads during the Otago flooding after passengers on a bus had to be rescued near Clutha.

A state of emergency has been declared in Dunedin and Clutha. Motorists have been reminded to avoid travelling on Otago roads due to rising flood waters unless it’s absolutely necessary.

But Fire and Emergency crews were alerted to a bus carrying tourists stuck in flood waters on the Waihola Highway around 3.45pm today.

Fortunately, the 13 passengers on board were safely removed and the bus was towed to safety.

When asked why he was on the road at the time, the bus driver told the Herald “my clients were very hungry”.