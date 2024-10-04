Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Frustration over motorists ignoring warnings after bus stuck in Otago flood, rescue needed

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
More than 80 people were forced to flee their homes overnight and Fire and Emergency responded to 34 flood-related callouts overnight. Video / NZ Herald

Frustration is growing at motorists ignoring repeated warnings to stay off the roads during the Otago flooding after passengers on a bus had to be rescued near Clutha.

A state of emergency has been declared in Dunedin and Clutha. Motorists have been reminded to avoid travelling on Otago roads due to rising flood waters unless it’s absolutely necessary.

But Fire and Emergency crews were alerted to a bus carrying tourists stuck in flood waters on the Waihola Highway around 3.45pm today.

Fortunately, the 13 passengers on board were safely removed and the bus was towed to safety.

When asked why he was on the road at the time, the bus driver told the Herald “my clients were very hungry”.

The bus had to be towed to safety in Clutha, after 13 passengers were rescued this afternoon. Photo / George Heard
The bus had to be towed to safety in Clutha, after 13 passengers were rescued this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

Civil Defence has been reminding all motorists in the area to keep off the roads.

“We request people only travel if absolutely necessary,” said a spokesperson.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan is also encouraging locals to “stay home”.

“You don’t have to go out, just stay at home. Right across the Clutha Delta, which takes in numerous catchments, everything is awash,” he said.

Emergency Management Otago group controller Matt Alley said they have urged people to adhere to road closures after reports of people driving through them.

”We’re getting a lot of reports of people taking risks, driving through closures,” he told Newstalk ZB.

”You’re just creating additional headaches for response staff who need to focus their efforts elsewhere.”

A car driving through the flooded streets in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard
A car driving through the flooded streets in South Dunedin. Photo / George Heard

Clutha declared a state of emergency after the state highway closure north of Milton overwhelmed the town’s services.

“Between the fact that utes were driving through State Highway 1 that was closed and the fact that the welfare was under pressure we had no option but to declare [a state of emergency],” said Cadogan.

Cadogan said with more rain forecast for this evening, locals should stay where they’re safe.

“Please – the next 12 hours as all rivers are rising, it’s a good time to put your feet up in front of the fire and put faith in the Civil Defence ... we’ll get there,” he said.



