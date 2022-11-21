Nightclub shooting in Colorado, significant moves by our Government in Eastern Europe and calls to boycott the Fifa World Cup in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A close friend of a couple attacked in their Gisborne home by intruders demanding alcohol has described the shocking incident as “truly disgusting”.

Ramon Sanders said he had spoken with the couple - who are in their 60s - this morning, some 48 hours after they were attacked by a group of youths on their doorstep.

“They are very good friends of mine. They are the nicest kindest funniest and most loving couple you could ever know.

“It’s truly disgusting ... the people’s behaviour. Both of them are in their 60s and still working hard.”

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz also condemned the attack, saying she is “saddened” by it.

“Our thoughts go out to the man and his whānau in this very stressful time. It is unacceptable that he had to go through this ordeal.

“I have been in contact with the police and am awaiting an update. If anyone has any information to assist the police, please ring them.”

Detective senior sergeant Mark Moorhouse said the couple were at their Parkview Pl home in Riverdale at 9.30pm on Saturday when a large, dark-coloured car or people-mover reversed into their driveway.

“Four men described as between the age of 18 and 20 got out of the vehicle and confronted the man at his Riverdale home’s front door, demanding he gives them alcohol.

“When the man said he had no alcohol, he was set upon by all four.”

Moorhouse said the victim was hit over the head with a bottle and punched and kicked several times.

“Police are appalled at the level of violence that has been inflicted on this man in his home.”

The man was later taken to Gisborne Hospital, where he was being treated for serious head injuries and broken ribs, Moorhouse said.

“He is in a stable condition.

“The man’s wife was uninjured in the attack, but understandably it has left her severely traumatised.”

Gisborne police are appealing for the public’s help to find the four offenders.

Moorhouse said police believed a young woman was believed to have been with the four men.

After the assault, they all left the scene in a vehicle.

“Police would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our inquiries,” Moorhouse said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.