It was the third attack on Hanson Grove in the space of a month. The first took place on October 10, another on October 14, and the third on November 5, all during the early hours of the morning.

Moller was critically injured before he died four days later.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said a 26-year-old Upper Hutt man was arrested overnight and has been charged with murder, arson, conspiring to commit arson and participating in a criminal group.

Stokes Valley man Ian David Moller, 82, was critically injured in a fire that was deliberately lit at a property on November 5, and died days later.

The man is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today along with the three other men.

Four others were arrested during the course of the search warrants on unrelated matters.

Yesterday, Ryan said it had been a “long and protracted inquiry, which has culminated in today’s arrests through the dedicated work of a team of detectives in the Hutt Valley and wider Wellington District”.

Moller’s niece, Denise Harrison, previously said it had been hard to find peace and move on while the person responsible was still out there.

“Had my uncle died at 82 of an illness or just old age, I could have reconciled that a lot more easily. But it did occur to me when I was speaking at his funeral that the circumstances of this were just not right.”

Ryan said on Wednesday she had spoken to the family.

“I have spoken with the Moller family, who were relieved to hear the news, in what is a further step forward in coming to terms with what happened,” Ryan said.

She said police were confident there were further witnesses who might now feel comfortable coming forward and speaking to them.

People can report information on 105 either online or over the phone, referencing file No 241105/2249 or quoting Operation SOVE.

- Additional reporting by RNZ