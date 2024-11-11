9 day hikoi against the Treaty Principles Bill, police call for staff investigations to be seen in context and tourism operator caught up in court action.

A homicide inquiry has been launched after a man regarded as a “local fixture” died from injuries suffered in a fire at a Lower Hutt property.

Police today named 82-year old Ian David Moller, of Stokes Valley, as the victim of Tuesday’s fire. They say his death is now being treated as a homicide.

Moller was critically injured by the fire in a Hanson Grove block of flats in the early hours of November 5, the third arson reported at the address in the past month.

“Hutt Valley Police pass on our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the wider Stokes Valley community, who knew him as a local fixture.”