Homicide probe launched as man pulled from Stokes Valley flat fire dies, police name victim

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
9 day hikoi against the Treaty Principles Bill, police call for staff investigations to be seen in context and tourism operator caught up in court action.

A homicide inquiry has been launched after a man regarded as a “local fixture” died from injuries suffered in a fire at a Lower Hutt property.

Police today named 82-year old Ian David Moller, of Stokes Valley, as the victim of Tuesday’s fire. They say his death is now being treated as a homicide.

Moller was critically injured by the fire in a Hanson Grove block of flats in the early hours of November 5, the third arson reported at the address in the past month.

“Hutt Valley Police pass on our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the wider Stokes Valley community, who knew him as a local fixture.”

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and appeared before the courts in relation to the first arson on October 10.

Ian David Moller, 82, of Stokes Valley died after a deliberate fire. Photo / Police
Ian David Moller, 82, of Stokes Valley died after a deliberate fire. Photo / Police

Wellington District field crime manager Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said at this stage police were yet to establish if the arrested man had any connection to the two later arsons, on October 14 and November 5.

“We are still seeking the public’s assistance in helping us establish what has occurred, why it has occurred and identify those persons responsible for each.

“Police believe there is a strong possibility that there could be other people involved,” she said.

More to come

