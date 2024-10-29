Police have impounded four vehicles involved in a gang gathering in South Auckland over Labour weekend.
Inspector Rakana Cook said three people have been charged with sustained loss of traction and another with driving while forbidden.
Cook said it was part of an effort by “a number of teams work[ing] across the long weekend to target and disrupt unlawful gang-related activity”.
He said police monitored an event for the Tribesman Outlaw Motorcycle Club to “ensure the roads were safe for all users.