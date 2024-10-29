One of the cars police impounded after a Tribesman gathering in South Auckland over the long weekend. Photo / New Zealand Police

Another car impounded by police. Photo / New Zealand Police

“Overall, we are pleased with the result and will continue to hold people to account for actions that put themselves and others at risk.”

Police will be following up on others over “the driving behaviour by all those involved in the event”.

He said police received reports of poor driving behaviour from several motorists, whom he thanked and credited with helping the police investigation.

“This information will be followed up to ensure anyone who was seen putting others in danger will be held accountable,” he said.

He asked anyone with further information to contact police on 105.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.