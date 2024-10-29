Advertisement
Four vehicles impounded at Tribesman gang event in South Auckland

Police have impounded four vehicles involved in a gang gathering in South Auckland over Labour weekend.

Inspector Rakana Cook said three people have been charged with sustained loss of traction and another with driving while forbidden.

Cook said it was part of an effort by “a number of teams work[ing] across the long weekend to target and disrupt unlawful gang-related activity”.

He said police monitored an event for the Tribesman Outlaw Motorcycle Club to “ensure the roads were safe for all users.

One of the cars police impounded after a Tribesman gathering in South Auckland over the long weekend. Photo / New Zealand Police
One of the cars police impounded after a Tribesman gathering in South Auckland over the long weekend. Photo / New Zealand Police
Another car impounded by police. Photo / New Zealand Police
Another car impounded by police. Photo / New Zealand Police

“Overall, we are pleased with the result and will continue to hold people to account for actions that put themselves and others at risk.”

Police will be following up on others over “the driving behaviour by all those involved in the event”.

He said police received reports of poor driving behaviour from several motorists, whom he thanked and credited with helping the police investigation.

“This information will be followed up to ensure anyone who was seen putting others in danger will be held accountable,” he said.

He asked anyone with further information to contact police on 105.

