Four people were seriously injured in a crash on Number 2 Rd, Te Puke. Photo / NZME

Four people were seriously injured in a crash on Number 2 Rd, Te Puke. Photo / NZME

Police have asked motorists to avoid Number 2 Rd, Te Puke after five people were injured in a serious crash early this morning.

Of those injured, one person was in critical condition and airlifted via helicopter to Waikato Hospital.

Police reported there were people injured following a serious crash around 3.40am.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to a serious crash on Number 2 Rd, Te Puke.

04/12/22 0334: Traffic incident in Te Puke. 5 patients treated 5 patients transported to various destinationsHelicopter dispatched. For more details refer to Police . https://t.co/ixIIyULHtD — St John (@StJohnAlerts) December 3, 2022

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one helicopter, one rapid response vehicle and four ambulances responded to a “traffic incident” in Te Puke this morning.

Five patients were treated.

One was in critical condition and taken to Waikato Hospital via helicopter.

Two patients in serious condition were taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Two other patients in moderate condition were also taken to Tauranga Hospital.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at the scene.

The police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit was advised of the crash.

More to come.



