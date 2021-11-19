Voyager 2021 media awards
Four on board boat in trouble near Bluff

Rescue efforts are being carried out in the waters between Bluff Port and Tiwai Wharf. File photo / Mike Scott

Otago Daily Times

Two people have been critically injured after a vessel got into "difficulty" in Bluff Harbour.

Police said they were notified around 12.20pm that a boat was in trouble in the harbour.

A St John spokesperson said two people in a critical condition have been transported to Southland Hospital.

It is believed there are four people on board, police said in a statement.

Ambulances and the police coastguard have been dispatched, and rescue efforts are being carried out in the waters between Bluff Port and Tiwai Wharf.

A reporter at the scene said a helicopter could be seen hovering over the port.

A police spokesperson said the rescue was still underway at 2.30pm.