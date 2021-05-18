Four injured in three separate Hawke's Bay crashes overnight

Four people sustained minor injuries in three separate crashes in Hawke's Bay overnight. Photo / NZME

Four people have minor injuries after three separate crashes in Hawke's Bay overnight.

Northwest gales reached up to 130km/h across the region on Tuesday, bringing down trees, suspending operations at Napier Port and cutting power to hundreds of homes.

But overnight, it wasn't the wind causing the damage.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle crashing off Middle Rd, Poukawa, about 10.20pm on Tuesday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a person with minor injuries was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also helped with scene protection.

Then three people sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a power pole on Mill Rd, Clive, about 1.10am on Wednesday.

Police said power lines came down as a result of the crash between Richmond Rd and Lawn Rd.

Two hours later, nobody was injured after a car crashed down a bank off State Highway 5, near Te Haroto.

Police, fire crews and two ambulances attended the crash close to the Te Haroto summit about 3.15am on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said contractors had been called to fix a broken road sign.