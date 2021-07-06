Four helicopters sent to fight fire north of Kaikōura, SH1 closed

Four helicopters have been sent to fight a fire that has closed State Highway 1 north of Kaikōura. Photo / NZH

Fire crews were called to the blaze on the hillside about 5km north of the Kekerengu Store on SH1 at about 1.55am on Wednesday.

It started from a controlled burn that flared up overnight due to high winds, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

"At that stage, the fire was some distance from the road but overnight it has been fanned by the winds and has grown in size."

He said at 7.15am, SH1 was closed to traffic but motorists were being let through when it was safe.

"For safety of traffic, we have closed SH1 as well as the main rail line there. Some cars are being let through depending on wind gusts and smoke at the time."

The nearby railway line was also closed.

He said four helicopters were sent to the scene at first light.

Strong winds and the fire being on steep country terrain is making it difficult to contain, he said.

"We don't actually have a size at this stage. It's been hard for them to confirm the size and with wind gusts in the area, it's been a fire safety concern for the crews."