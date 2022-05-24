A road has been blocked off in Auckland's Ōtara. Photo / File

A road has been blocked off in Auckland's Ōtara. Photo / File

A turf war between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen motorcycle gangs has exploded with four drive-by shootings this evening in Auckland, the Herald understands.

Comment has been sought from the police but the Herald understands the shootings tonight are directly linked to a series of tit-for-tat attacks and a feud between the two formerly allied gangs.

Bairds Rd in Ōtara has been cordoned off by police after reports a gun was fired tonight.

Auckland Transport said it was closed between Preston Rd and Ingram Cres.

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating reports that a firearm may have been discharged.

BAIRDS RD, ŌTARA - 6:55PM

Due to an incident, Bairds Rd is CLOSED between Preston Rd and Ingram Cres. Allow extra time for diversions affecting all traffic including bus services. ^LB pic.twitter.com/Ko6TaYbeew — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 24, 2022

This morning the Herald reported there had been five drive-by shootings during the weekend in Auckland. All have been linked to the Killer Beez and Tribesmen quarrel — one allegedly involving at least 44 shots fired at a house.

On Saturday night there were three shootings — in Red Hill, Māngere and Flat Bush. The Flat Bush property is tied to a senior Killer Beez member, stoking fears the conflict could worsen.

On Monday evening a home in Clayton Ave, Ōtara was shot at, while a series of shots fired in the Far North town of Kaikohe, a traditional Tribesmen stronghold seeing an increased Killer Beez presence, are also thought to be linked to the conflict.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, of Counties Manukau, earlier confirmed to the Herald police believe the shootings over the weekend are gang-related.

A home in Phoenix Pl, Papatoetoe was riddled with bullets on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Killer Beez began about two decades ago as a youth feeder street gang for the Tribesmen in Ōtara but relations between the groups soured as the Killer Beez gained power and influence.

They have not recovered since the shooting of Killer Beez president Josh Masters by his former friend, Tribesmen sergeant-at-arms Okusitino Tae, in 2019.

Masters was left paralysed by the shooting but is still a prominent figure at Killer Beez patching ceremonies and motorcycle runs. Tae pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2020.

There have been several public flare-ups in tensions characterised by shootings and beatings in the ensuing years, including in Ōtara late in 2020 and in Kaikohe this year.