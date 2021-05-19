Four arrested in Wairoa gang raid, charged over warrants and bail breaches

Four men have been arrested following a gang raid in Wairoa on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Four gang members have been arrested in Wairoa following an operation targeting organised crime on Wednesday.

The men, aged 20, 36, 45, and 54, were arrested for outstanding warrants or bail breaches.

One appeared in the Gisborne District Court on Wednesday, and the other three are due to appear this week.

A Police spokesperson said they would continue to target gangs and anyone else who involves themselves in organised crime.

"This focus is in line with the Police Commissioner's announcement of the nationally co-ordinated operation, Operation Tauwhiro, which is focused on harm prevention and enforcement in our communities."

Police welcomes information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, illicit drugs, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community, they said.

People are encouraged to report such incidents online at 105.police.govt.nz or call Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.