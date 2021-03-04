Four arrested in relation to death of Bay of Plenty man Jamaine Wharton

Police have arrested four people in relation to the death of Jamaine Wharton. Photo / File

Four people have been arrested in relation to the death of a Bay of Plenty man.

Jamaine Wharton was assaulted at a 21st birthday party at the Waiohau Rugby Clubrooms on Saturday, February 27.

The 31-year-old was taken to Whakatāne Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning where he died.

Police said in a statement today they had arrested two men aged 25 and 20 and a 16-year-old youth.

They have been charged with assault with intent to injure and will all appear in the Whakatane Youth Court today.

Police have also arrested a 42-year-old woman for allegedly inciting the assault.

She is also due to appear in court today.

Whakatane Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said while police were yet to charge anyone with Wharton's murder, the investigation team, including detectives from the wider Bay of Plenty district were focused on piecing together the exact movements and actions of those involved in his death.

"They know exactly who they are and we're committed to holding them to account for Jamaine and his family and friends.

"We would like to thank those people who have come forward with crucial information."

Anyone who has not yet made contact is asked to call police on 105, quoting file number 210228/0465.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.