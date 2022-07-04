A firearm was found and the four occupants were taken into custody near Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Four people have been arrested following a disorder incident in Taupō today.

A vehicle allegedly involved in the disorder was seen by police travelling on State Highway 5 between Taupō and Rotorua about 10.30am.

Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards said officers stopped the vehicle just south of Highlands Loop Rd, about 16km south of Rotorua.

A firearm was found and the four occupants were taken into custody, he said.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has video footage of the disorderly behaviour in Taupō about 9.35am.

Anyone with information can visit Taupō Police Station or call 105 and quote event number P051131577.