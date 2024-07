The former sports star is scheduled to appear in New Plymouth District Court. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A former top sports star who represented New Zealand internationally has been charged with posting a series of “nude images” of a woman online without her consent.

The man is charged with four counts of posting an intimate visual recording, two of which are representative, meaning multiple offences of the same type are alleged.

The maximum penalty for each charge is two years imprisonment or a $50,000 fine.