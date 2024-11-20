The Green Party vote to use 'waka-jumping legislation to oust Darleen Tana from Parliament and Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AFP

A former Christchurch school staff member charged with historical sexual offending against students is facing more charges after three more ex-pupils came forward with allegations.

Police have filed an additional four charges against the 68-year-old, who has interim name suppression.

Last month, police filed charges relating to offending against three individuals who boarded at St Bede’s College around two decades ago.

The accused now faces a total of 11 charges. Six relate to an alleged indecent assault on a boy aged between 12 and 16, three charges relate to indecent assault on a man/boy over 16 and a further two are for unlawful sexual connection with a male over 16.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said police believed the alleged offender targeted those boarding at the school during this time.