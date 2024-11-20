Advertisement
New Zealand

Former Christchurch St Bede’s College staffer faces more allegations from students

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A former Christchurch school staff member charged with historical sexual offending against students is facing more charges after three more ex-pupils came forward with allegations.

Police have filed an additional four charges against the 68-year-old, who has interim name suppression.

Last month, police filed charges relating to offending against three individuals who boarded at St Bede’s College around two decades ago.

The accused now faces a total of 11 charges. Six relate to an alleged indecent assault on a boy aged between 12 and 16, three charges relate to indecent assault on a man/boy over 16 and a further two are for unlawful sexual connection with a male over 16.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said police believed the alleged offender targeted those boarding at the school during this time.

Since then, three additional former students and several new witnesses have come forward, leading to the latest charges.

The man first appeared at Christchurch District Court earlier this month and is due back in court next week.

Simmons said police are continuing to speak with those who were at the school during the time the alleged offender worked there.

“The investigation is ongoing and police are speaking to people that have come forward since our appeal in October,” Simmons said.

“Investigators have identified new complainants, allowing for additional charges to be filed.

“Police will determine whether more charges will follow as the investigation continues.”

Simmons urged victims of abuse at the school to come forward.

“We understand how distressing it can be to report or talk about offending of this nature, but we have officers and detectives dedicated to these cases and to providing a safe space to report offending in confidence,” she said.

“We want to thank those survivors who have spoken to us already and will continue our work to pursue justice for them.”

Anyone with information for police can contact Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons at Christchurch Central Police Station or by reporting it online here, referencing the file number 230122/3143.

