Former Bay of Plenty rugby player Robbie Moore pictured in 1996.

He said his father’s parents lived on a dairy farm in Kaharoa in Hamurana, which his father took over in the 1960s.

Williams said her father enjoyed “developing the land” and making it look “pristine”.

“Dad would never take a holiday. He says, ‘Why do I need to go on holiday when I’m on holiday every day?’ So that’s how passionate about farming he was,” Moore said.

‘He was their All Black’

Moore said his father was in the First XV rugby team at Western Heights High School in the early 1960s.

“From there, he went to play for the Western Heights Old Boys Ngongotahā rugby club.”

Moore said he played for the Bay of Plenty provincial team “for many years”.

He said his rise to senior rugby happened in 1970 when he was on the Wasps team that played the Harlequins in Rotorua.

“In those teams, it was packed full of All Blacks and players of the highest calibre.

Former Bay of Plenty rugby player Robbie Moore pictured in 1975.

“Dad was only 20 … and he played that game as a prop. No one had known of Dad and he had [an] outstanding game.”

Moore said his father was part of the Bay of Plenty 1976 team that won the first National Provincial Championship competition.

He played rugby throughout the 1970s and 1980s, before focusing more on the farm in the late 1980s.

Moore said his father – who twice trialled for the All Blacks – was a “legend” on the rugby field.

“For the community, he was their All Black.”

WIlliams said her father played the piano and the piano accordion.

“He had these big hands that could hold a rugby ball … but very delicate on a piano,” she said.

She said her father would be remembered as a “mighty totara” because he was tall with big hands and wide shoulders.

‘In awe of his legacy’

Moore said his father “always put family first” and “was always there for us in good times and in bad”.

His father had five children - Eileen, Louise, Daphne, John, and Robbie - and had been married to their mother Luana Moore for 43 years.

He had 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Former Bay of Plenty rugby player Robbie Moore died on July 26 surrounded by family.

“No matter where we go, people know of him and know of what he does for his community, how hard-working he is, how much he cares for his family,” Williams said.

Moore shared part of the eulogy he read at the funeral: “We will always love and miss Dad. He brought so much joy to our family, more than you’ll ever know.

“Thank you for being there for us, thank you for supporting us, and thank you for listening to us. We are forever grateful and in awe of his legacy. I am so proud of him.”

‘Fearless and relentless’ rugby player

Former All Black Hika Reid said he attributed his selection for the national team to Robbie Moore.

The pair were teammates in the Ngongotahā and Bay of Plenty teams.

Reid said Moore told him to “get to the front” during the fitness sessions to show he was “super fit”.

Secondly, Reid told him the selectors were “always watching you” – his interaction with other players, his work ethic, and on the field.

“That got stuck in the back of my head.”

Former All Black Hika Reid pictured in 2011. Photo / Alan Gibson

Thirdly, Reid said Moore told him to be open to playing any position.

“Those three things that he made me remember to be mindful of, I believe, got me in the All Blacks.”

Reid described Moore’s energy on the rugby field as “fearless and relentless”.

Reid remembered being in Wales together for rugby with Moore. At their hotel, the team were getting together for a “team session”.

“And Robbie pushes this piano that was in the hallway … into the centre of the team session.”

Reid said Moore played Elton John and Billy Joel “and he had us rocking all night”.

“To me, that was one of my favourite memories ever.”

