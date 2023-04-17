The foot was found at Petone Beach, in Wellington, early on March 25. Image / Google

Wellington Police have identified the foot that washed up on Petone Beach in March.

Through DNA analysis they can now confirm the foot belonged to 74-year-old Fiva Pita who has not been seen since Christmas 2022. A spokesperson for the police said they are working to support Pita’s family, who are “understandably distressed by this news”.

His disappearance is not being treated as suspicious and his death has been referred to the Coroner.

Despite multiple searches, no further remains have been discovered.

Pita was last seen at Queensgate Mall in December and his last contact with his brother occurred on the 23rd - the same day his bank account was accessed for the last time.

“If anyone has information that may assist our enquiries, including any sightings of Mr Pita around Christmas 2022, we ask that they get in touch. Please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230325/6238.”







