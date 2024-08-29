Foodie: First peek inside Auckland’s colossal Asian supermarket

Foodie joins a long list of supermarkets catering to New Zealand’s Asian communities.
Established operators such as Lim Chhour, Da Hua, Tai Ping and Golden Apple sell Asian food and household items in various parts of the country, particularly Auckland and Christchurch.
These markets have become more than simple shopping destinations, turning into essential hubs where immigrants connect with one another and maintain ties to their cultural roots.
Shi said Foodie would not aim to compete directly with other Asian supermarkets, adding it offered a unique shopping experience that allowed customers the opportunity to purchase daily essentials at one location instead of visiting multiple stores.
“For example, I have to go to a Korean supermarket for barbecue ingredients and a Chinese supermarket for vegetables,” he said.
“Some stores don’t carry everything, so I end up going to New World or Pak’nSave for milk, bread and other essentials.