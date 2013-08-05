Fonterra milk scare: Global reaction

Karicare issued a recall notice at 1.30am yesterday for three batches of infant formula in two products. Photo / Getty Images

Karicare issued a recall notice at 1.30am yesterday for three batches of infant formula in two products. Photo / Getty Images

Headlines around the world are highlighting the Fonterra contaminated milk powder scandal, in a blow to New Zealand dairy's international reputation.

News organisations in countries affected by the botulism contamination have been among those reporting the story, as well as those across the United States and Britain.

Three days after the news broke that baby milk formula could contain traces of the deadly bacteria, many were switching their focus to the impact the scandal will have on the nation's dairy industry, its clean image and consumer confidence.

"... the survival of New Zealand's $9.4-billion dairy trade is under threat," said the International Business Times, under the headline, 'Recall of Nutricia's Karicare Gold Over Botulism Scare; China Bans NZ Milk Powder Imports'.

Others also said the industry could be under "threat" from the scare, which has also been described as a "blow" to the economy, particularly after China banned milk products from New Zealand.