The firm says drought and the reshaping of its Australian business will affect earnings. Photo / Christine Cornege

Russia has made one of the most extreme responses to Fonterra's contamination scare so far, banning all goods made by the New Zealand dairy giant, according to media reports.

Russia was not on the list of affected countries released by Trade Minister Tim Groser yesterday, which included New Zealand, Australia, China, Vietnam and Thailand.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that the country's consumer-protection watchdog was recalling Fonterra's products, including infant formula, and advising consumers in Russia not to buy its products.

A Fonterra director told Radio NZ last year that the company sold around US$120 million worth products, mainly butter and cheese, each year in Russia.