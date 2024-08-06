Fog cancels domestic flights, delays others at Auckland Airport

Last month, hundreds of flights were cancelled across several weeks due to thick fog that blanketed Auckland.

MetService forecaster Lewis Ferris said a mixing pot of bad ingredients was causing the fog to hang around.

He said the sun’s low angle due to the recent winter solstice, high clouds blocking the sun, and the lack of wind made for the perfect foggy conditions.

The weather also played havoc with the city’s transport system.

Sub-zero mornings and rain in store for the rest of week

Forecasters are warning many places across the country will experience frosty, sub-zero mornings and rain for the rest of the working week.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said a broad ridge of high pressure moved over earlier this week, bringing settled weather.

“It will be disrupted by a low-pressure system and its associated fronts, which approach from the west, bringing wet weather as we head into Wednesday.”

This week's outlook 👀



🌧 Almost everyone will see some rain this week with the incoming system from the south and west - stay up to date with the latest forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/erwm1iWxr5 — MetService (@MetService) August 5, 2024

Barry said the rain is set to pout in the South Island today and tomorrow before it moves to the North Island tomorrow and Friday.

“This is a double-whammy feature with rain bands coming from the south and the west, combining, so we are expecting just about everyone to see some form of rainfall in the period from Wednesday to Friday.”

He said temperatures will only peak in the early to mid-teens for most places throughout the week.

“This rain system has another ridge behind it, so it appears to be fast-moving.

“Much of the rainfall should be gone by the end of the working week, although some precipitation will linger about southern and eastern North Island.”







