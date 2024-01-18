Woolworths contacts thousands of staff over pay issues dating back nine years, the West Coast braces for deluge and Prince William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from surgery in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Woolworths remediation

Woolworths is asking former staff to come forward after discovering issues with pay and leave entitlement dating back to 2015.

The food company has approached 5000 former or current salaried team members who may qualify for remediation or adjusted leave balances.

It says it found the issues as part of a review of work practices two years ago, and has engaged MBIE with their remediation approach.

First Union’s boss Bill Bradford says they’re helping Woolworths find staff who may be affected.

Woolworths says it doesn’t have an estimate of how much this may cost, and any remediation owed will be paid out from mid this year.

Woolworths has discovered issues with pay and leave dating back to 2015. Photo / Jesse Wood





Interislander safety

The Maritime Union wants the Government to take the mega-ferry project off the chopping block, in the wake of legal action against Interislander’s operators.

Maritime NZ, the entity which oversees safety on our seas, has filed a charge on health and safety grounds against KiwiRail.

The charge relates to the Kaitaki incident, where roughly a year ago the ship lost power in Cook Strait with hundreds of passengers on board.





West Coast downpour

West Coasters are bracing for more torrential downpours, with emergency services poised to respond to the unfolding situation threatening landslides, flooding and the likelihood communities could be cut off.

West Coast Emergency Management is working with local councils to prepare and activate an Emergency Operations Centre.

Group manager Claire Brown says a lot of agencies are collaborating.

Peak rainfalls are expected between noon and 1pm.





Māori King calls hui

The Prime Minister says he’s been working hard to build relationships with iwi up and down the country.

A hui’s been called this weekend by the Māori King, in response to the new coalition Government’s plans.

Chris Luxon’s confirmed he won’t attend but National MPs Tama Potaka and Dan Bidois will represent the party.

Luxon says he’s had plenty of dialogue with Māori leaders, and they’ve been finding common ground and values of where they want to work together.

A hui has been called this weekend by the Māori King, in response to the new coalition Government's plans. Photo / Mike Scott





William visits Kate

Prince William has visited his wife in a London hospital where she’s recovering from abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old Princess Catherine is reported to be ‘doing well’ after the successful operation.

Kate will stay in hospital for up to 14 days, then at home for up to three months.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla has said the king is “fine” after the monarch announced he was going to have a procedure for an enlarged prostate.