Māori King Tuheitia. Photo / Facebook

On Saturday, hundreds perhaps thousands, are expected at Tūrangawaewae Marae, in response to a call from Tūheitia, the head of the Kīngitanga movement, for a “National Hui of Unity”.

The meeting has been called in response to the formation of the new coalition Ggovernment, and concern at several policies and proposals that will come or are anticipated from the new Government.

In announcements late last year calling for the hui, Kīngitanga chief of staff Ngira Simmonds said, “The purpose of this national hui is for Te Iwi Māori to gather in our place, with our tikanga, to kōrero and wānanga our future”. It has been more than a decade since the last major political issue that prompted the Kīngitanga to call Māori together.

The hui is a powerful demonstration of the ability of Māori to come together on kaupapa important to us all, and our ability, through unity, to share our concerns and thoughts about actions and ideas that potentially threaten the wellbeing, and opportunity to improve and enhance the lives of our people. It is a strong reminder that collectively and individually, hapū and iwi are formidable potential adversaries for any government or organisation, with significant resources and organisation skills, capable of causing major disruption if threatened.

Māori must be a united voice against the government policies. Photo / NZME

The hui is also a very timely opportunity to get to the heart of what is at stake, to put voice to much of the fear and uncertainty which has pervaded many of our people and communities, due to the new coalition Government, the coverage and the attention parts of its policies have attracted. For many, there has been a growing concern of what looks like the undoing of many of the hard-fought gains that have been earned by Māori over many years, especially in recent times.

For Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei we are attending the hui to listen and contribute where relevant. Like everyone else, decisions on how we respond to the new Government will be made ourselves on what is in the best interests of our people and our tribal lands informed by details and a clear strategy.

Whilst there is well-placed fear in the potential of a ‘Treaty Referendum’ we are also encouraged to hear both the Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon state on several occasions they want better outcomes for Māori and to devolve resources direct to hapū at the flax roots as it is we who know our people best. Reti said - “I think the hapū probably know what’s best for their communities. My dream is to devolve decision making and funding and give to mana motuhake [self-determination], as close to the home and hapū as possible.” As a hapū leader this is what we’ve always wanted, and we intend on holding the Government to these statements.

There is also fear that the ‘Treaty Principles’ may be removed from legislation and some government agencies’ Māori names will be given less prominence. A cynical view of the Treaty principles in action has amounted to not much more than a Māori name being added to government department websites and signage whilst real gains for Māori remain token at worst and superficial at best despite the efforts of many well-meaning people in the public sector.

We need to ask ourselves do we go to war so Kāinga Ora, Waka Kotahi, Oranga Tamariki, Ara Poutama Aotearoa (Department of Corrections) and Toka Tū Mai give prominence to their Māori names? The last one Toka Tū Mai is apparently the Auckland Hospital which sits on land gifted by my ancestor Te Kawau and a name my people have only recently become aware of.

I applaud the leadership shown by the Kīngitanga, and the willingness of hapū and other Māori organisations, to come together to kōrero and focus our ideas. Let us use this opportunity to generate more light than heat. Let us find solutions which ease the fear and uncertainty for many of our people. Let us work together and make sure our own marae ātea are tidy too so we can genuinely collaborate across our tribal borders.

Ngarimu Blair. Photo / Mike Scott

I urge the Government and its various arms to listen and understand the origins and intent of our coming together. Māori are essential partners, and can and will be formidable opponents, if we are not treated with respect and brought along on our nationhood journey.

I also encourage the Government to do more to ease the fear and uncertainty it has created, and to move with haste to provide solutions and answers, not only on what is taken off the table of hapū and Māori but what might we put back on the table together.

Ngarimu Blair is the deputy chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust.