As the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth comes to an end, conversations around whether New Zealand should become a republic have begun. Video / NZ Herald

As the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth comes to an end, conversations around whether New Zealand should become a republic have begun. Video / NZ Herald

Watch full story above

As the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth comes to an end, conversations around whether New Zealand should become a republic have begun.

While in London for the Queen's funeral, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she believed Aotearoa will become a republic in her lifetime.

"I don't believe that it will be quick or soon, but over the course of my lifetime," Ardern said.

Rumblings over the monarchy and its place as a colonial power have accelerated since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II just 10 days ago on September 8.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi has renewed calls for Aotearoa to "divorce" itself from the monarchy.

The NZ flag at half-mast at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Academics like Te Matahiapo Safari Hynes have questioned what such a move would mean for te Tiriti o Waitangi, and if tauiwi (people who are not Maori, especially non-indigenous New Zealanders) should even be afforded a vote were a referendum held on the issue.

Meanwhile, lobby group Republic New Zealand are campaigning to stay in the Commonwealth, but shift away from a constitutional monarchy.

"People think we have to leave the Commonwealth but we actually don't, it doesn't change the OE, doesn't change defence ties, it won't end the UK free trade agreement, all those sorts of things," chair Lewis Holden said.

"With a republic, you actually clarify who is actually responsible for both parties of the Treaty, which is actually our own government... That's the benefit, is we actually clarify what that relationship is."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also pointed out that there are "a lot of issues that would need to be resolved in terms of our constitutional arrangements to be able to move to that place."