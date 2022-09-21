King Charles is ready to show the world a new-look version of the monarchy. Photo / Getty Images

With the death of Britain's longest reigning monarch a new era is born and King Charles III wants his coronation to reflect that.

The Daily Mail has reported the newly ascended King wants a "slimmed down" coronation next year to reflect the new-look monarchy.

Rumoured to be taking place on June 2 next year, the planning of the coronation named Operation Golden Orb has already begun and is expected to be an opportunity for Charles to make his mark on the monarchy and his intentions for the Firm moving forward.

A source told the Sun while there is "no rush" to have the ceremony there are plans to hold it in "May or June depending on what is going on in the world".

"It potentially could happen on the anniversary of the Queen's coronation on June 2 — that is one thing that is naturally considered."

King Charles III is rumoured to be having his coronation next year on June 2. Photo / AP

Sources close to the royals have also claimed the ceremony will be "shorter, smaller and less expensive" than that of Queen Elizabeth's in 1953 and will reportedly include a "celebration" of the late Queen's life.

Plans currently include keeping traditional aspects of the ceremony, however , the Daily Mail reported the King has desires to "protect the diversity" of the UK with invitations being sent to members of many different faiths.

These include Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Buddhist people.

The intention of the less extravagant coronation is to show the world that Charles is working towards a "slimmed down monarchy" and aims to be considerate of the cost of living crisis currently gripping the UK and other commonwealth nations.

A source told the Mirror that the current state of the UK's economy will be a large factor during Operation Golden Orb.

"The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long-held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world," they said.

The Royal Family have entered a period of private mourning. Photo / AP

"The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision.

"He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother's legacy and this includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day."

While no plans for the coronation are expected to be shared in the coming days, the nation has entered a new period of royal mourning following the past 12 days of emotional goodbyes for Her Majesty.

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and the family have retreated to Balmoral for a private period of royal mourning.

A spokesperson for the King told the Daily Mail, "The King is not thinking about the coronation right now as it is a long way in the distance and he is concentrating on what he is doing now during this royal mourning period."