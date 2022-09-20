Patrick Gower drops the F-bomb following Jacinda Ardern live stream from London. Video / Three

Potty-mouthed broadcaster Patrick Gower has apologised for swearing on live television after he dropped the F-bomb while broadcasting live from the Queen's funeral in London.

Gower made the unfortunate slip after a brief media stand-up with Prime Minister, commenting as the PM departed to cheers from the crowd and the cry of "we love you Jacinda".

"F***, they do know her," Gower said on the still very hot mic.

Now the Newshub journalist with the cult following has apologised for his language.

Gower made the apology while speaking to The Project's Kanoa Lloyd, but not before making light of his foul faux-pas.

"Look, the Prime Minister was there, there were a lot of people there and I was quite surprised they knew her, so I was like wow or far out," he joked.

"I think I actually said far out, they do know her far out."

"Okay, okay everyone makes mistakes," he eventually admitted.

"It was nothing against Jacinda Ardern our Prime Minister or anything like that but I will take a moment while I'm here to apologise to the Queen, to the Prime Minister, to the people of the United Kingdom and the wider Commonwealth. I'm sorry for my language, everyone makes mistakes."

Gower's surprise at Ardern's fame in London was met with equal surprise from those who viewed the brief clip when it was shared on social media.

"We don't just know her, we want her! Swap??" commented an Ardern fan from overseas.

Others noted that she was well-known across the world, with users from nations across the globe joining the chat to wish that she ran their governments.

Kiwis, on the other hand, were tickled by Gower's unfiltered commentary.

"Patrick Gower is a national treasure," one user wrote, while another said: "Matua Paddy G is my GOAT".

Another user claimed to be behind the shout, saying she was a Kiwi in London.

"This is me shouting. I'm visiting from NZ, recognised Paddy and put two and two together," they wrote.

"The rest of the [non-NZ] crowd were SO EXCITED."

The former Herald newsman's notoriety for swearing stems from a short skit released in 2014.

The Newshub correspondent went global when the video, which appeared to show him swearing on live television, went viral.

In the video, a library-goer stands up and says, "This is a f***ing library!", to which Gower replies, "This is the f***ing news."

Gower's direct approach and unflinching take on putting himself into some of New Zealand's darkest corners has seen him win fans across the motu.