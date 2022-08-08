Puhoi Village was flooded after a stream burst its bank. Video / George Chappell / Molly Cullen

It will be a day of cleaning up in and around Puhoi today after heavy rain overnight caused major flooding in the area.

Emergency services have been responding to reports of flooding in Puhoi, about 50km north of Auckland, after a night of stormy weather.

Locals have shared videos online showing major flooding in the early hours of this morning.

One person shared footage of a police vehicle with its lights flashing near a bridge, as a clean-up truck can be seen standing nearby. Both vehicles are surrounded by water.

"Whole village flooded," he wrote.

Emergency services are responding to reports of flooding in and around Puhoi after a night of stormy weather. Photo / George Chappell

By 7.30am, the water had receded, people in the area reported.

A staff member at the Puhoi General Store said their store had been affected, but they were okay to open this morning.

"We're okay - just a bit of a clean-up and getting set up for the day."

She said there had been a bit of flooding in the storage area of their store, but that the water had since receded and people in the village were okay.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to reports of a car trapped in floodwater in the area at 2.07am.

Two fire trucks went out but had left the scene three minutes later at 2.10am, a spokesperson said.

People on a Puhoi community Facebook group have reported significant thunder and lightning, which many described as strong and very loud.

The power was also cut to parts of the village last night.

"Think that lightning might of hit something near us - took about 10 years off my life," one woman wrote.

Another said: "Unbelievable thunder - scaring the bejesus out of humans and dogs. Power on/off/on/off but now again at 8.42pm. Rain radar shows a bit more rain and thunderstorms, but hopefully moving on."