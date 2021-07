Flipped car in Mt Eden causes partial road closure. Photo / Supplied

Drivers are being told to expect delays after a car filpped on Owens Rd in Auckland's Mt Eden.

Police were informed of the single-vehicle crash at 2.50pm on Tuesday afternoon.

"No serious injuries have been reported, however due to the nature of the crash Owens Rd was partially blocked," a police spokesman said.

He said motorists travelling through the area should expect delays until the scene is cleared.