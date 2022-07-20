Thieves get their hands dirty on building sites, what the Government’s latest Kiwibuild changes could mean for you, and a female officer knocked out in a vicious attack in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Nearly 40 domestic flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been cancelled or delayed today as travel disruptions continue across the school holidays.

This morning 33 domestic flights in and out of all Auckland were cancelled and nine domestic flights delayed.

Flights were scheduled to fly to and from Rotorua, Bay of Islands, Whitianga, Christchurch and Blenheim.

International flights were not disrupted.

At the start of school holidays, Air New Zealand advised passengers of "potential disrupts and flight changes" due to sickness and inbound weather at peak travel time.

The airline's chief executive Greg Foran told passengers there could be disruption to holiday plans.

"Much like other businesses around New Zealand, we're experiencing higher-than-usual employee sickness. This, coupled with tumultuous weather, is likely to cause some disruptions across the network over the coming days," said Foran.

It comes as staff sickness has led to disruptions to Auckland Transport's Onehunga train line this afternoon.

Passengers are being advised to expect some cancellations and delays on the travel route.

Due to staffing levels, expect some cancellations & delays to the Onehunga Line this afternoon, due to staffing levels. There will be two bus replacements which will operate between 12:57 & 16:00 stopping at all stations. pic.twitter.com/Uv93X3TijC — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) July 19, 2022

Trains are being replaced by two buses across the afternoon.