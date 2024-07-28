Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Fleeing driver crashes into police car, officer hurt in Auckland pursuit

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A group has been arrested after evading police and crashing into a marked police car, injuring an officer. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A group has been arrested after evading police and crashing into a marked police car, injuring an officer. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A fleeing driver crashed their car into a marked police car overnight, injuring an officer inside.

Police took a group of people into custody in a driveway on Hillside Road in Wairau Valley on the Auckland’s North Shore following a pursuit across the city.

The stolen car collided head-on with a marked highway patrol unit, with airbags deploying in both vehicles in a private driveway.

A Herald photographer at the scene said two youths were in handcuffs and wearing gloves, while one adult male appeared to be wearing an ankle bracelet wrapped in tin foil.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
One of those arrested appeared to be wearing a tinfoil-wrapped ankle bracelet. Photo / Hayden Woodward
One of those arrested appeared to be wearing a tinfoil-wrapped ankle bracelet. Photo / Hayden Woodward

All three were arrested, with police staff searching the stolen vehicle, collecting items and placing them in evidence bags.

Both vehicles sustained front-end damage from the head-on collision. Recovery trucks have since removed both vehicles from the scene.

The Herald has requested further comment from police including the nature of the officer’s injuries.

A group has been arrested after evading police and crashing into a marked police unit injuring an officer. New Zealand Herald photograph by Hayden Woodward, 29 July 2024.
A group has been arrested after evading police and crashing into a marked police unit injuring an officer. New Zealand Herald photograph by Hayden Woodward, 29 July 2024.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand