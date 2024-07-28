A fleeing driver crashed their car into a marked police car overnight, injuring an officer inside.
Police took a group of people into custody in a driveway on Hillside Road in Wairau Valley on the Auckland’s North Shore following a pursuit across the city.
The stolen car collided head-on with a marked highway patrol unit, with airbags deploying in both vehicles in a private driveway.
A Herald photographer at the scene said two youths were in handcuffs and wearing gloves, while one adult male appeared to be wearing an ankle bracelet wrapped in tin foil.