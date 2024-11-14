Advertisement
Five more arrests in operation targeting Comancheros motorcycle gang

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The Comancheros are an Australian motorcycle club that established a chapter in New Zealand six years ago when a small but influential group were deported as “501s” by Australian authorities.

The Comancheros are an Australian motorcycle club that established a chapter in New Zealand six years ago when a small but influential group were deported as "501s" by Australian authorities.

Another five people have been arrested after a major investigation into the notorious motorcycle gang Comancheros.

The arrests came after police carried out further phases of Operation Leith, part of Operation Avon, the investigation into the gang’s alleged drug supply activities.

Four men and a woman, aged from 35 to 63, were arrested after police carried out search warrants over the last three days.

While they’re not members of the Comancheros, they’re accused of being integral parts of the drug supply network.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster during their press conference regarding the investigation into the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang, at Police National Headquarters in Wellington, September 17, 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster during their press conference regarding the investigation into the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang, at Police National Headquarters in Wellington, September 17, 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

They face charges of methamphetamine supply and participating in organised criminal group offences. Police also seized two homemade tasers and several electronic devices.

Police revealed this brings the total number of people arrested and charged in relation to Operation Avon and Leith to 31.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said the police enforcement has significantly disrupted the supply of illicit drugs in the region.

Operation Leith was a joint investigation between the South Island National Organised Crime Group and the Dunedin and Invercargill Organised Crime Units, with support from specialist squads, including the local Armed Offenders Squads.

“The termination of Operation Leith is a clear message to gang members, their associates and anyone dealing drugs in Southern District that we will track you down and hold you to account for your offending,” said Reeves.

She said police will continue to target drug offending and work with their partners to reduce harm in the area.

“This behaviour negatively impacts every single person in our community, it does not discriminate, and it will not be tolerated,” said Reeves.

Police would like to thank members of the community who continue to report offending.

“I would also like to acknowledge the excellent work of the Southern District Organised Crime Unit and the South Island National Organised Crime Group,” said Reeves.

It was yet another phase of the lengthy probe into the gang – and follows September’s mass arrests which saw nearly every member facing criminal charges.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

