Five missing, five rescued from stricken boat: Major search underway off North Cape

A major search and rescue operation is underway after a vessel got in trouble off North Cape. Video / NZ Herald

A major search and rescue operation is underway after a vessel got in trouble off North Cape. Video / NZ Herald

Five people are still missing and five have been rescued from the waters off North Cape after their boat got into trouble more than 12 hours ago.

A rescue mission was sparked after crew on the vessel - now believed to have sunk - set off its distress beacon last night.

A major search operation is being run by the Rescue Coordination Centre, with the New Zealand Defence Force sending a navy ship and Orion to help in the rescue effort.

Centre spokesman Nick Burt said the operation was highly technical, with a number of agencies working together to look for the remaining five people.

Ten people were on board. Five people had been rescued and all were in a stable condition in Kaitaia Hospital.

The operation was still active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting the search as well.

Ground crews, including police, were also searching along the shoreline.

NZ Defence Force spokesman Dave Williams said a P-3K2 Orion had left the air force base at Whenuapai at 1am to help with the search.

That aircraft, with a 12-person search and rescue crew, was due to land at Whenuapai Base Auckland around 8am but had been diverted to Base Ohakea due to poor weather.

A second Orion had been requested and would be leaving Auckland as soon as possible, Williams said.

The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Taupo was also en route to the search area and was expected to arrive around midday.

Williams said it was also possible one of the defence force's Seasprite helicopters could join the search. It was currently on board HMNZS Canterbury which is in the Hauraki Gulf.

"An emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by a vessel at about 8pm Sunday," Maritime NZ said this morning.

"The operation has been challenging due to the weather conditions and poor visibility."

Auckland's Westpac Rescue Helicopter that it had responded last night to a search and rescue call for a sunken vessel 200 metres off the coast of North Cape.

Five people had been winched from the scene and five were still missing.

Northland has been battered by severe weather overnight including torrential rain and thunderstorms.

MetService was warning of gales and possible thunderstorms off the coast overnight.

MORE TO COME