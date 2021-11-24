Five members of Comancheros gang arrested after serious assault in West Auckland

Five men have been arrested in relation to a serious assault in Glen Eden yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Five members of a motorcycle gang have been arrested and charged after a man was critically injured in an incident in West Auckland.

Police confirmed five men - aged between 18 and 24 - have been arrested and charged after the serious assault on a man in the suburb of Glen Eden yesterday.

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton confirmed all those arrested are members of the Comancheros.

They have all been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are expected to appear in the Waitakere District Court today.

The arrests come after emergency services were called to Virgo Place yesterday afternoon after reports someone had been seriously injured.

After police arrived, a man suffering from serious injuries arrived at Waitakere Hospital. He was later transferred to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

He remains in a critical condition this morning, authorities confirmed.

"Police inquiries are ongoing into the incident and we are unable to rule [out] further charges being laid," McNaughton said.