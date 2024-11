In today's headlines: The human rights commission disagrees with the treaty principles bill, cocaine and cannabis are increasingly being used in the workplace, and sunshine's on the way for the weekend.

Five people were hurt in a violent incident in the North Shore beach suburb of Long Bay last night, police say.

Police went to the scene about 10.10pm after a “report of a group of people being assaulted and having items taken”, a police spokeswoman said.

“Police are making inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

Three people were taken to North Shore Hospital with moderate injuries, a Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.